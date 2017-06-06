There's only one Ibrahimovic – Schick plays down comparisons
After being compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick revealed his admiration for the striker.
Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick played down comparisons to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, saying there was no-one like the Manchester United star.
Schick was compared to the Swedish great by Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved, with the Serie A champions interested in signing the Czech Republic international.
But while the 21-year-old said he watched Ibrahimovic closely, he dismissed the comparisons.
"Ibrahimovic is my role model since childhood, but another like him doesn't exist," Schick told Czech site iSport.
"I think I can still improve.
"At Sampdoria, my experience was beautiful. I'm glad we were able to achieve our goals."
Schick scored 11 Serie A goals in his first season in Italy, leading to interest from numerous clubs.
Juve, where Ibrahimovic starred for two campaigns from 2004-06, appears his most likely destination.
