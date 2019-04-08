“They aren’t world beaters” – Preston midfielder claims media over-hype Leeds United

The two sides meet in the Championship on Tuesday with seven places and 19 points separating them from third to 10th place in the table.

Browne doesn’t see anything particularly special about Marcelo Bielsa’s side, however, and suggested that the Elland Road outfit have been over-hyped ahead of their trip to Deepdale.

“I don’t think Leeds are world beaters to be honest,” he told the LEP.

“I think it's the media who make them out to be this world-class team.

“They are a very good team, they beat us at their place and were great on the night.

“We were nowhere near it that night and I think this one will be a totally different game – I hope so, anyway.

“As a team we go into any game wanting to win, and this one is no different.

“We came up against Norwich when they were top of the league and showed that we really wanted it.

“That's something we want to do against Leeds, but obviously it's going to be a tough game.”

