They said it was over, I said no - Ibrahimovic defiant after injury recovery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hailed his startling comeback from a serious knee injury as the former Sweden striker continues to thrive in MLS.

Ibrahimovic has hit 15 goals in 17 league appearances for LA Galaxy since joining the club from Manchester United, striking his first hat-trick in a 4-3 defeat of Orlando City last weekend.

The 36-year-old's second season at Old Trafford was wrecked by injury, Ibrahimovic only able to make a single start in the Premier League as his comeback regularly stuttered.

Ibrahimovic has justified Galaxy's decision to bring him to LA in spectacular style, though, and he shared a picture of his previously mangled leg with a typically bullish message on Twitter.

They said it was over. I said NO August 2, 2018

Ibrahimovic was set to face former club Juventus in the MLS All-Stars game, but the veteran pulled out of the game due to the need to manage his workload.

Due to MLS rules, this means Ibrahimovic will have to sit out Galaxy's next fixture, away to Colorado Rapids on Saturday, as a result.