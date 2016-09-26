Thiago: Atletico defence best in the world

Thiago Alcantara believes Bayern Munich are facing the best defensive side in the world in Atletico Madrid, but is confident they can triumph in Wednesday's Champions League encounter.

Atleti proved their European mettle by defeating heavyweights Bayern in last season's semi-finals when Pep Guardiola was in charge at the Allianz Arena.

However, Thiago believes that Bayern - now coached by Carlo Ancelotti - have learnt plenty of lessons from that two-leg defeat and is backing the team to leave the Vicente Calderon with all three points.

"I am really looking forward to the game. Atletico reached the final last year," Thiago said at a news conference.

"We know from playing them in the semi-finals how they play. We know their strengths and their weakness. We have to deploy all our weapons against them. They defend better than us, better than Barcelona, better than any other team in the world.

"We’re not thinking about revenge for last season, it is a different game. It's a group-stage game so it will be less emotional than a semi-final.

"It's important for us to win the away games, or at least take home as many points as possible."

Bayern won their Group D opener against Rostov 5-0, while Atletico beat PSV 1-0 on matchday one.