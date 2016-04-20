Thiago, Martinez thrilled with Neuer extension

Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez expressed their delight at Manuel Neuer committing his future to Bayern Munich until at least 2021.

Germany goalkeeper Neuer extended his contract at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, agreeing terms on a five-year deal.

And, with head coach Pep Guardiola set to depart for Manchester City at the end of the season to be succeeded by Carlo Ancelotti, Thiago is glad the playing nucleus looks set to remain.

"We know Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper in the world, so we are very happy," the midfielder said.

"It seems the team will stay together for the next years. We are winners."

Martinez himself signed a new deal in December and he added: "Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper in the world. I am very happy he will stay until 2021 - like me as well."