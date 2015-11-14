Thiago out of Spain squad with knee injury

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has pulled out of the Spain squad for Tuesday's international friendly against Belgium due to a knee injury.

The 24-year-old picked up the knock in Spain's 2-0 friendly win over England on Friday, being forced off after just 27 minutes, and has now been sent back to his club after undergoing a scan on Saturday morning.

A statement on the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) website read: "He carried out an MRI scan and results show an edema in the proximal insertion of the medial collateral ligament on his right knee caused by indirect trauma suffered in the match against England.

"Taking into account the operations the player has undergone and as a matter of prevention, it has been decided for the player to leave the Spain camp and carry out further tests and work with Bayern Munich's medical staff, who have been in constant contact with Spain's staff since the footballer left the pitch at the Spain-England friendly."

Thiago missed the majority of the 2014-15 campaign due to a knee injury, but has been a key figure for Bayern this season, making 17 appearances in all competitions.