Thiago Silva planning to retire at PSG

Thiago Silva is hoping to remain at Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of his career.

The Brazilian arrived at the Parc des Princes from AC Milan in 2012 and has won every domestic trophy, including three Ligue 1 titles.

His contract is due to expire in 2018, but the 31-year-old is hoping he will not have to leave the club until he hangs up his boots.

"I want to finish my career here," he said.

"I need to speak with the president [Nasser Al Khelaifi] to see if he agrees or not.

"I was very moved by the tribute tonight. Paris has become my second city after Rio [de Janeiro].

"I really like this city. I live here with my family, my son is growing up here. He has the right conditions for him to grow well in Europe – the city of Paris is great for kids."

PSG are on course for a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title after a 4-1 win over Troyes on Saturday sent them 15 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit.