Thiago Silva to miss Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United

Chelsea remain without Thiago Silva for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Brazil defender has not featured for the Blues since the 1-0 win at Tottenham on February 4 due to a thigh injury.

Boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed Silva should return to full training next week and has no other injury concerns ahead of the Stamford Bridge meeting.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping Edinson Cavani, Donny Van De Beek and Scott McTominay can return for Man United.

Cavani and Van De Beek have missed the past three matches with muscle complaints, while McTominay has been absent since coming off 60 minutes into last week’s Europa League last-32 first-leg win against Real Sociedad.

Daniel James will be assessed after limping off in Thursday’s second leg and Solskjaer has confirmed Juan Mata will be out for a couple of weeks, joining Paul Pogba (thigh), Phil Jones (knee) and Hannibal Mejbri (shoulder) on the sidelines.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Giroud, Arrizabalaga, James, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Havertz, Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham, Caballero, Emerson, Gilmour.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Van De Beek, Fred, Fernandes, Diallo, James, Shoretire, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford, Cavani.