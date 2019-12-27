Thierry Henry tips Liverpool to become the new Invincibles after Leicester win

Thierry Henry has tipped Liverpool to go the entire Premier League season without defeat.

Jurgen Klopp's side thrashed second-placed Leicester 4-0 on Boxing Day to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

The Reds have now won 17 of their first 18 top-flight fixtures this term, with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United the only blot on their copybook.

Henry was the star man in an Arsenal side that went unbeaten in 2003/04, when Arsene Wenger's side finished 11 points clear of Chelsea at the summit of the standings.

However, at this stage of the season the Gunners had amassed 10 points fewer than Liverpool's current tally of 52.

And Henry, who scored 30 Premier League goals in 2003/04, has backed Liverpool to replicate Arsenal's record.

"It's for me a statement tonight. If they come here and win it, and win it well, it will be a matter of when, not if, they are going to win it [the Premier League]," he told Amazon Prime before kick-off at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

"I think they're going to win it. And I'm going to push it further, not because we've done it with Arsenal but because it's a matter for me if they're going to stay unbeaten.

"I think that team can stay unbeaten, and it will be who's going to beat them first, because I think they will win the league.

"It's not a big statement because they're above everybody this year, and they can make a statement tonight.

Liverpool are next in action on Sunday, when Wolves travel to Anfield.

