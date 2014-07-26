Thirteen alleged match spot-fixers released

The group, including six players from League One outfit Preston North End, were detained in April over the allegations.

However, the NCA announced on Friday that all 13 individuals have now been released.

"As a result of recent adverse judicial comment during a trial where criminal proceedings were stayed, the NCA has decided to release from bail thirteen subjects arrested in relation to a football match spot fixing investigation so that further enquiries can be undertaken," a statement on the NCA's official website read.

Preston released a statement of their own regarding the matter.

"In April of this year a number of our players were very publicly arrested in connection with a wider investigation into 'spot-fixing' in football.

"At the time, they were bailed with a date for answering bail subsequently set for Wednesday July 30, 2014.

"We have been informed that all of our players have been released from bail and are no longer under any form of formal arrest procedure. There will be no further comment on this matter."