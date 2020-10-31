Thomas Frank calls on Brentford to maintain high standards after win at Luton

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt his side delivered the “complete performance” against Luton in a 3-0 win at Kenilworth Road.

Goals from Rico Henry, Ivan Toney and substitute Marcus Forss saw the Bees ease past their hosts, who barely had a shot at goal throughout the 90 minutes.

Frank said: “We need against teams like this to be extremely good on the ball and play with that personality, which we did, and then try to overload the middle of the park, which we also did today.

“I think the second goal is a fantastic goal in terms of how we want to play, two passes then play behind them when needed and a low cross or a pass to Ivan.

“The third one is where we defend very well, press forward and a fantastic counter to kill the game off, but we played with personality.

“We gave a half chance away on a set-piece and created six chances, so we’re doing a good job against a good side.

“I’m very pleased with the performance, the good thing is that we now put pressure on ourselves in terms of we need to put another good performance in on Tuesday (against Swansea).

“This needs to be our standard now as this was the first time we really had that complete performance and that is good, but we need to keep going.”

A dominant display saw Brentford take the lead on 20 minutes when Henry rifled into the bottom corner after Town failed to clear their lines.

Toney had his ninth of the season nine minutes later, stabbing home Bryan Mbeumo’s cross-shot, with the Bees remaining in the ascendancy after the break.

Although Luton had one shot on target through Kazenga LuaLua, they never seriously threatened an equaliser, and Forss netted with his first touch with 14 minutes left.

They could have won by more, Josh Dasilva skying over the bar when it appeared easier to score, and then Town keeper Simon Sluga making a truly wonderful save from Henrik Dalsgaard’s flashing header in the closing stages.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt his side got what they deserved on the day, saying: “You have to make sure you’re structurally really good against these because they’re a very good Championship side.

“We tried every single thing possible. Changes, tweaks here and there, but they were better than us today, I’ll make no bones about it.

“We have to remember that three years ago we were a League Two side. We’re getting to that level. We’re going to have days like this.

“I could go in, go mental, rant and rave, but we’re going to have days like this because we’re not quite at the level yet.”