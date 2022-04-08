Thomas Partey among Arsenal absentees for Brighton visit
By PA Staff published
Arsenal are without both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Brighton.
The pair will be out for some time after Partey injured his thigh in Monday’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace, Tierney having missed the defeat after suffering a knee injury which required surgery.
Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is also expected to miss out with Mikel Arteta’s slim squad being pushed to the limit.
Brighton defender Adam Webster, who has not featured since mid-February due to groin and calf injuries, could return to the visitors’ squad at the Emirates Stadium but will not start.
Midfielders Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Moises Caicedo (illness) may also be involved in north London.
But Poland international Jakub Moder is definitely out after rupturing his ACL during last weekend’s goalless draw against Norwich.
Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Duffy, Offiah, Webster, Mac Allister, Bissouma, Mwepu, Lallana, Caicedo, Alzate, Gross, March, Sarmiento, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.