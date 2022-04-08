Thomas Partey among Arsenal absentees for Brighton visit

Arsenal are without both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Brighton.

The pair will be out for some time after Partey injured his thigh in Monday’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace, Tierney having missed the defeat after suffering a knee injury which required surgery.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is also expected to miss out with Mikel Arteta’s slim squad being pushed to the limit.

Brighton defender Adam Webster, who has not featured since mid-February due to groin and calf injuries, could return to the visitors’ squad at the Emirates Stadium but will not start.

Midfielders Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Moises Caicedo (illness) may also be involved in north London.

But Poland international Jakub Moder is definitely out after rupturing his ACL during last weekend’s goalless draw against Norwich.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Duffy, Offiah, Webster, Mac Allister, Bissouma, Mwepu, Lallana, Caicedo, Alzate, Gross, March, Sarmiento, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay.