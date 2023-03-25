Thomas Tuchel unveiled by Bayern Munich ahead of Champions League tie vs City

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been officially unveiled as Bayern Munich manager just over two weeks before the Bavarians meet Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Tuchel was appointed on Friday following the surprise sacking of Julian Nagelsmann, whose relationship with the club had deteriorated despite mostly positive results this season.

Bayern have won all eight of their Champions League games this term, but lost top spot in the Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund after a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

"FC Bayern Munchen has released head coach Julian Nagelsmann," Bayern said in a statement on Friday.

"This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel will receive a contract until 30 June 2025 and will supervise squad training for the first time on Monday."

Bayern are thought to have acted as interest emerged from Real Madrid and also Tuchel's former club Paris Saint-Germain in his signing.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, has long been admired by Tottenham and according to Sky Sports, he would be open to talks with Spurs about succeeding Antonio Conte as manager.

Bayern travel to City in the teams' Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 11, with the return to take place in Munich on April 19.

Tuchel was in charge when Chelsea won the competition in 2021, beating Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 in the final.