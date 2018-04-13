Thon convinced Bayern taking 'right path' with Kovac

Bayern Munich are going down "the right path" if they do choose to hire Niko Kovac as Jupp Heynckes' successor, according to the club's former defender Olaf Thon.

Speculation surfaced on Thursday that Bayern had struck an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt coach Kovac, with a view to him taking over for next season.

Kovac has done a sterling job at Frankfurt and taken them up to fifth in the Bundesliga this term, giving them a strong possibility of securing European football for the 2018-19 campaign.

Thon feels the 46-year-old Croatian, who played for Bayern for two years from 2001, would be a popular choice, particularly given his existing relationships within the club.

"At first I was a bit surprised," Thon, who played for Bayern from 1988 until 1994, told Sport1. "But then I said to myself; there's just a lot that fits together.

"Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has a very good relationship with him, as well as his brother and assistant coach Robert Kovac. Everything fits together, as Uli Hoeness announced after his return.

"He became president again and said he wanted to become a family again, build something with former players, usher in a new era.

"What would fit better than to get a former Bayern player as a coach, who has really earned it at Frankfurt?

"I think he will be proud of being allowed to become a Bayern coach. Now a young man who brings in new things and new ideas will join forces with Salihamidzic. Bayern is taking the right path; focusing on youth and opening up to the new."

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel had been favourite for many to take over from Heynckes, but he is reported to have already come to an agreement with a foreign club, thought to be Paris Saint-Germain.

And Thon thinks Tuchel will regret ultimately choosing PSG over Bayern.

"In the past there has always have been some who have rejected certain things," Thon added. "But my feelings tell me that Tuchel will regret it.

"To have the opportunity to start a new era at Bayern and to build on the previous successes, to tackle the treble; it's a dream.

"[To coach] the best and biggest club next to Barcelona and Real Madrid is a unique opportunity that few receive.

"I assume that Kovac will have more success at Bayern than Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain."