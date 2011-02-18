Three PSV fans held following Lille fracas
By app
LILLE - Three PSV Eindhoven fans were taken into police custody after trouble in Lille city centre before Thursday's Europa League game, police sources said on Friday.
Around 150 drunk Dutch fans clashed with police before the 2-2 draw and after they were dispersed using teargas, smaller groups formed and broke furniture, wrecked cafe terraces and threw bottles at shop windows.
There were no reports of injuries.
