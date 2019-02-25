Tierney believes Motherwell showed lack of respect over goal

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney believes Motherwell showed a lack of respect with their controversial goal in the Hoops’ 4-1 win at Parkhead on Sunday.

Goals from winger Scott Sinclair and striker Odsonne Edouard had the Hoops comfortably ahead by the interval but the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter turned sour six minutes after the break when Stephen Robinson’s side reduced the deficit.

Celtic thought they were getting possession back from a throw-in only to see 18-year-old attacker James Scott, making his first league start for Well, race through and force a parry from keeper Scott Bain with Gboly Ariyibi following up to net.

Celtic wobbled for a spell but Edouard curled in a free-kick in the 88th minute to ease the tension, with substitute Oliver Burke adding a fourth as they went back eight points clear at the top of the table.

Tierney, who said he felt great to be back in the side for the first time since December after recovering from a hip problem and as captain the absence of suspended Scott Brown, said: “I think I have seen something like it on Facebook a few years ago and the team gave the other team a goal back because they didn’t mean it.

“You thought someone would have said, ‘fair enough, give them a goal, that’s football, it’s fair play’, everybody respects everybody on the pitch and in that situation, there was no respect there.

“It was such a surprise. Even in the biggest games, the fiercest games, there is still that respect when an opponent goes down, you give them the ball back, it is the way you are brought up and taught. It wasn’t good to see.

“The first couple of minutes after that was a bit feisty but after that, we got the ball down and scored two more goals.

“You can’t ask any more than that, the character and mentality, that was the best way to bounce back.”