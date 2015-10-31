Tight-lipped Mourinho defiant over Chelsea future after Liverpool loss
Jose Mourinho largely refused to engage with a post-match interview after Chelsea lost to Liverpool but remains confident over his future.
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho insisted he has no fears over his future at Stamford Bridge after Liverpool condemned the defending champions to a sixth defeat in 11 Premier League matches this season.
A Philippe Coutinho brace inspired the visitors to a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge, where Ramires headed a fourth-minute opener but a late Christian Benteke strike sealed Chelsea's fate.
As has become customary over recent weeks, Mourinho engaged in a seemingly ill-tempered post-match interview, repeatedly telling broadcaster BT Sport that he had "nothing to say" about any of the key moments in the match.
Asked whether he was "worried" Mourinho said: "No. Worried about what?"
When it was clarified that the question related to his future at the club, he said: "No."
On what he might do to turn Chelsea's fortunes around, Mourinho added: "I cannot say."
The League Cup holders were dumped out of the competition courtesy of a penalty shootout defeat at Stoke City in midweek and they host Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday without a win in their past two Champions League outings.
