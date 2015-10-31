'Are you crazy?!' - Klopp reacts to Liverpool title talk

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed talk of a Liverpool title challenge as "crazy" after his side beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Two goals from Philippe Coutinho and a late strike from substitute Christian Benteke saw the visitors battle back from Ramires' early opener to secure a first Premier League victory for their new manager.

Klopp was thrilled with the way his side responded but was quick to quash the idea of his side challenging for Chelsea's crown this season.

When asked if he felt a title challenge was in the offing, he said: "Oh, please! Are you crazy! I've been here three weeks!

"The second half was an open game. We got our goals at two perfect moments. There was a bit of luck, but it was deserved," he continued, referring to Coutinho's deflected second goal.

"We didn't have the best start. We needed a few minutes. It's important we stuck through and played football. We were in the game. We deserved to be level at half time.

"Conceding an early goal is better. You have to make mistakes so you can learn from them. We had to fight and we did that. It was very important for us.

"Phil is a great player, he's unbelievably skilled and a great guy. We are not at our limit. We could do better, of course."

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was left incensed on the touchline when Lucas Leiva escaped a second yellow card for a trip on Ramires but Klopp insists the referee was correct.

"No, of course not," he said when asked if he felt a red card was deserved. "I saw much more intensive situations when he can give yellow cards but he gives yellow cards for nothing. We cannot win at Chelsea without luck."



