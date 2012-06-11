Tigre enjoy double victory at San Lorenzo

They climbed within a point of leaders Boca Juniors with two matches to go in a tight Clausura title race while at the same time climbing out of the relegation zone.

Tigre have been fighting on two fronts all championship, most of the time in the bottom four of the separate relegation standings which are determined by teams' average points over three seasons.

Their much improved team this season have been battling to accumulate enough points to make up for a poor 2009/10 campaign and survive in the top flight and this has been their prime concern rather than trying to snatch the title held by Boca.

"For us, the prestige and glory is to keep the Matador in the first division, that's worth more than a championship," midfielder Roman Martinez, scorer of two goals, told reporters using Tigre's nickname.

Asked if the team think about their title chances, Martinez added: "Really, the two things go hand in hand in a way, because one thing led to the other, but we're not losing sight of which is our priority."

Striker Ezequiel Maggiolo opened the scoring for Tigre and Martinez added two more goals either side of midfielder Leandro Romagnoli's reply with a free-kick for the Cyclone, who had midfielder Enzo Kalinski and defender Walter Kanneman sent off in the final 23 minutes,

Tigre and Arsenal, two teams who have never won the league title, are both one point behind Boca with Newell's Old Boys a point further back in fourth place.

San Lorenzo, one of Argentina's "Big Five" clubs with 10 league titles to their name, remain three from bottom in the relegation table.

f they stay there at the end of the season they will meet a team from the second-tier Primera B Nacional in a promotion-relegation play-off.