Tigres dismiss Gignac to Barcelona reports

Tigres have dismissed suggestions that Andre-Pierre Gignac is set to leave the club for Barcelona.

The Camp Nou side are thought to be keen to add some fresh blood to their attack ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but have so far failed in their search.

They were previously linked with Nolito, Luciano Vietto and Kevin Gameiro, but are said to have turned their attention to Gignac after missing out on the aforementioned trio.

Nevertheless, Tigres are adamant Barcelona have not made a formal approach for the France international.

Para siempre será motivo de orgullo que un club de talla internacional se interese por uno de nuestros jugadores...August 1, 2016

... pero, hasta ahora, no existe ninguna comunicación formal respecto al interés del Club Barcelona por .August 1, 2016

"Tigres are proud that a club of such international stature shows an interest in one of our players, but there has not been any formal contact regarding Barcelona's interest in Gignac for now," the Mexican side said in a statement on their official Twitter account.

Gignac, 30, joined Tigres from Marseille in June 2015 and helped them to the Liga MX Apertura title in his first season at the club.

His contract with the San Nicolas de los Garza side runs until 2018.