Timisoara relegated due to debts
BUCHAREST - Romania's FC Timisoara will be relegated after failing to secure a licence to play in the 2011/12 season because of overdue debts, the country's football federation (FRF) said on Tuesday.
Timisoara finished second in the top division after winning their final match against Dinamo Bucharest, earning a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.
Third-placed Vaslui will take their spot in European football's leading competition.
"This an abuse," Marian Iancu, president of FC Timisoara was quoted as saying by online paper opiniatimisoarei.ro.
"This is a legal war we are going to mount and eventually win."
