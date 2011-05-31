Timisoara relegated due to debts

Timisoara finished second in the top division after winning their final match against Dinamo Bucharest, earning a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Third-placed Vaslui will take their spot in European football's leading competition.

"This an abuse," Marian Iancu, president of FC Timisoara was quoted as saying by online paper opiniatimisoarei.ro.

"This is a legal war we are going to mount and eventually win."