Tiote will stay at Newcastle, says Pardew

The Tyneside club are linked to the likes of Manchester City defender Micah Richards and QPR striker Loic Remy, the latter spent last season on loan at St James' Park scoring 14 goals in 26 league appearances.

Pardew was confident defensive midfielder Tiote, who has been at Newcastle since 2010, would remain at the club beyond the transfer deadline on September 1.

"I'm confident Cheick will still be here next month," Pardew said.

"We've not really entertained any serious thought of him leaving. I've had no indication from him that he wants to go."

Pardew added: "There is a contingency plan in place, you have to be on your toes all the time, but I'm as confident as I can be with any player that he will stay."

The Newcastle coach said the club were aiming to add to their playing stocks before deadline day.

"Maybe we will bring another one or two in," Pardew said.

"We've got our finger on the pulse of the market and if something comes our way, and we felt it was good enough and financially viable, we'd do it."