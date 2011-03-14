Title all or nothing for wounded Arsenal

Three points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand and sir Alex Ferguson's side still to visit the Emirates, they look in prime position for the final sprint and a first English title since the 2003/04 season of the Invincibles.

Arsenal's campaign has been undermined by a loss of nerve which has caused them to throw away the League Cup Final against Birmingham City, slip to a feeble defeat by Barcelona in the Nou Camp and exit the FA Cup against a much-changed United side at Old Trafford.

Manager Arsene Wenger, however, still believes his side have the fortitude required to win the title.

"Yes we have it. I don't question that," the Frenchman told Arsenal's website on Monday.

"It's (been) a very, very difficult schedule. It's been very difficult for the players but they have never shown any sign of weakness mentally. Even on Saturday they have put in absolutely every effort and can only be proud of how much they fought."

Just a few weeks ago there was talk in north London of a possible quadruple which was fuelled by a 2-1 home victory over Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 tie at Emirates Stadium.

Now they are desperately clinging to the belief that the players can regroup and reap some reward for yet another season of scintillating football which has become Arsenal's trademark but invariably leaves them trophy-less.

Former players and pundits have been queuing up to offer an opinion about the cause of Arsenal's angst.

Wenger's tactics have been questioned as has his reluctance to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.

"I question myself always, don't worry," Wenger said.

"But if I listened to everybody then it would be a miracle that we are still playing for the title with 10 games to go. The only thing I can say is that I'm ready to give absolutely everything to do it."

The players have also been accused of lacking steel.

Former player Emmanuel Petit, who once formed a formidable midfield axis with Patrick Vieira, said the current squad lacked a winning mentality.

"Since 2005, and the departures of (Patrick) Vieira, (Robert) Pires and company, you realise he's banking above all on a young, malleable team where he can invest in a sporting project," the Frenchman told The Sun.

"Arsenal's game is a trademark on the pitch but there aren't really any players with a winning mentality.

"This pains me because I am an Arsenal and fan and, over the last few seasons, if there's a team that's deserved to win a title it's them."

INJURY WOES

Arsenal will look to steady the ship with victory at relegation threatened West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the first of a 10-game run-in which includes a trip to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and a home test against Liverpool but looks less arduous than United's or Chelsea's.

They are not helped by a lengthy injury list which includes Cesc Fabregas, Theo Walcott, Alex Song and Johan Djourou