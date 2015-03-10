Title not won yet, says Juventus boss Allegri

Paul Pogba's fine 82nd-minute strike saw Juve overcome Sassuolo 1-0, climbing well clear of stuttering second-placed Roma.

But Allegri refuses to get carried away with 12 league games remaining.

"I certainly don't feel the title's in the bag, we need to remain calm and level-headed," he said after his team's latest win.

"There are still a good few games remaining."

Pogba took a firm pass from Simone Pepe before volleying into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to see Juve claim three points.

Allegri was pleased with his team's performance in the second half, lauding their character.

"Games in the second half of the season are a lot tougher than the first ones you play," he said.

"You either break the deadlock in the first half and then the tempo drops in the second, or you come up against teams like Sassuolo who press high up.

"We insisted on playing in central areas when we should have spread the play more.

"We did better in the second half, upping the intensity and not allowing them a sniff. I really like winning 1-0: they’re games in which you have to dig deep and enable you to keep the tension high."