Title race not over, insists defiant Garcia

Juve head second-placed Roma by eight points with six rounds of games remaining in the Italian top flight, and are on course to be crowned champions for a third consecutive season.

However, while Garcia recognises his side, who host Juventus in their penultimate league game next month, are underdogs, he has not given up hope of leading Roma to a first Scudetto since 2001.

Ahead of Saturday's meeting with Atalanta, Garcia said: "At this stage second place is more doable because it's the only one we can defend as in our own hands, while top spot is the only one we can attack.

"There are only three home matches left and we need to enjoy every last second and drive this team on, which will fight until the end.

"I believe in my players: I'm calm, up for it and motivated.

"The title race is not over and nor will it be tomorrow (Saturday) night."