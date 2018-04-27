Today is not a farewell, it's a see you soon - Bartomeu on Iniesta's Barcelona departure
Andres Iniesta will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, but Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu has suggested he will be back.
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the departure of Andres Iniesta should not be considered a "farewell", suggesting the club icon could return.
Iniesta announced on Friday he will complete a career-long association with Barcelona at the end of the season, with a move to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan widely mooted although yet to be confirmed.
The Spain international said it was "too soon" to talk about a possible return to Barcelona following his retirement as a player, but Bartomeu indicated the 33-year-old will be welcomed back to Camp Nou.
"You have the eternal gratitude of Barca fans and the whole football world," Bartomeu said on Twitter.
"Today is not a farewell, it’s a see you soon."
Iniesta is expected to wrap up a ninth LaLiga title with Barca this weekend, which would be a 35th career trophy for club and country.
