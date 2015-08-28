Toivonen joins Sunderland on loan from Rennes

Midfielder Ola Toivonen has joined Sunderland from Rennes on a season-long loan and is in contention to make his debut at Aston Vila on Saturday.

Following spells with Degerfors IF, Gothenburg and Malmo in his homeland, the Sweden international secured a move to PSV, where he played under current Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat.

Toivonen subsequently made the switch to France in January 2014, scoring 15 goals in 54 appearances for Rennes, and has racked up 43 caps for his country.

"I worked with Ola at PSV so I know him well," Advocaat told the club's official website.

"He is a national team player with a lot of experience, an attacking midfielder who can score goals and is good in the air - he will bring something different to the team."

Toivonen joins compatriot Sebastian Larsson at the Stadium of Light as Advocaat makes changes in response to a poor start to the season that sees Sunderland second bottom in the Premier League after three games.