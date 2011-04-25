Toluca blow 4-0 lead to draw with Estudiantes

In a match of two halves, two-goal Emmanuel Cerda helped 2009-10 Clausura champions Toluca race into a 4-0 lead at the interval as they eyed climbing into the top two qualifying berths in a very tight Group Two.

However, the visitors from Guadalajara city hit back with striker Eduardo Lillingston scoring twice to pull off a remarkable draw that does little for their virtually lost cause but seriously dents Toluca's with one match to go.

Toluca coach Sergio Lugo was whistled off the pitch by irate home fans at the end of the match which left his team in fourth place in the group with 21 points.

The group is led by Atlante, who have 24 points after a 1-1 draw away to America, who are on 23 together with Atlas though behind them in third place on goal difference.

San Luis, also battling for a qualifying spot from Group Two in fifth place with 20 points, beat Santos Laguna 3-0 away on Saturday with a hat-trick from Peruvian winger Wilmer Aguirre.

Group One leaders Tigres UANL won 3-0 at Morelia, second in Group Three, in a match between two of the three teams that have already secured a berth in the knockout phase. The other is Group Three and overall leaders Pumas UNAM.

The top two teams in each of the three groups plus the next two best-placed teams in the overall standings after the 17-match round-robin phase that ends next week qualify for the last eight.

Cruz Azul are in third place in Group Three with 25 points but failed to secure their qualification in a 1-1 draw at home to Guadalajara on Saturday in which they played with 10 men for 50 minutes after defender Horacio Cervantes was sent off.

Argentine striker Emanuel Villa scored Cruz Azul's late equaliser.

Guadalajara also have 25 points in second place in Group One with title holders Monterrey third on 23 after a 1-1 draw with Puebla.