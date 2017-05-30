Tom Cruise pays Atletico Madrid's new stadium a visit
The Hollywood megastar was apparently keen to check out the spanking new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Cruise was in Madrid for the premiere of The Mummy (wait, haven't they done that one before? – Ed.). So, while on his travels, he took the option to tour Atletico's brand new 67,000 seater stadium which is set for completion ahead of the 2017/18 season.
Fellow cast members Annabelle Wallis and Sofie Boutella joined Cruise on the full tour given by club president Enrique Cerezo and 22-year-old playmaker Saul Niguez.
Cruise & Co. seemed to enjoy themselves, with the 54-year-old Top Gun star admitting he'd like to return when the stadium is complete.
“It will be a really magnificent stadium and I can’t wait to watch them come back and play here now,” Cruise said, fibbing.
“I was invited and I can’t wait to see it with all the screens and all the fans here because there’s nothing like really watching a football match here in Spain.”
Don't expect Real Madrid fans to watch your movie, Tom.
