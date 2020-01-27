Tommy Wright claims there is ‘no divide’ at St Johnstone

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright insists there is “no divide” at the club as he bids to bolster his squad during the January transfer window.

Last week Wright voiced his frustration over the Perth club’s lack of transfer activity but, speaking on Monday, he said he is confident things will “fall into place” this week after having a meeting with the chairman.

“People that know me know that I have a wee rant every now and then,” he told a press conference shown on Saints TV.

“I’ve had a positive meeting with the chairman this morning. There is no divide. Everything will hopefully fall into place in the next few days.”

The Saints manager is hoping to bring in Jamie McCart from Inverness this month after the defender signed a pre-contract with the club.

Wright said there were also discussions going on elsewhere but admitted he did not know whether new faces would arrive in time for Wednesday’s visit of champions Celtic.

He added: “We’re in talks with Inverness to try and get Jamie’s pre-contract turned into a permanent one now.

“There are discussions going with other clubs at the minute. I imagine something will happen later in the week.

“If it’s in time for the Celtic game that will be all the better but if not, we’ve got enough in terms of the starting XI and the subs to put a strong squad out.

“The January window is probably the window that most managers dislike.

“It seems to be the one that everything is done late in as well because everybody is waiting for things to drop in, and with it being only a short period of time – obviously the summer window’s a lot longer.

“It’s a difficult window and it’s important that you bring somebody in but it obviously has to be the right person.”

Murray Davidson and Drey Wright remain sidelined for the meeting with Celtic, while Anthony Ralston is not eligible to face his parent club.