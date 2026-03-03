How to watch Ukraine vs England: live streams and TV details for Lionesses' first World Cup qualifier

Watch Ukraine vs England as the back-to-back European champions embark on their World Cup qualifying campaign, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Ukraine vs England key information • Date: Tuesday, 3 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 5:00pm GMT / 12:00pm ET • Venue: Mardan Antalyaspor, Antalya, Turkey • FREE Stream: ITV (UK) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN

England embark on their World Cup 2027 qualification campaign, facing Ukraine in their first game of the group.

Following a successful 2025 which saw the Lionesses retain their European crown, their first international window of 2026 is an important one.

With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the match will be played in Turkey.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Ukraine vs England online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Ukraine vs England for FREE in the UK

Ukraine vs England will be broadcast live in the UK by public broadcaster, ITV.

Coverage is live on ITV4, with a Ukraine vs England free live stream on the ITVX streaming service.

Can I watch Ukraine vs England in the US?

No. It looks like Ukraine vs England hasn't been selected for TV coverage in the US.

Watch Ukraine vs England from anywhere

Ukraine vs England: preview

England travel to Turkey on Tuesday to face Ukraine in the opening match of their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign. The European champions have been drawn in a group alongside Tuesday's opposition, Iceland and world champions Spain.

Automatic qualification is reserved for the team that finishes top, but as a League A nation, England are at least guaranteed a play-off place for next year's tournament in Brazil. Despite being back-to-back European champions, England are currently ranked fourth in the world, behind Spain, the United States and Germany.

Ukraine, meanwhile, sit 30 places below the Lionesses in the FIFA world rankings.

Sarina Wiegman's side ended 2025 on a high. After losing to Brazil in the first match of the 'Homecoming Series', they responded with victories over Australia, China and Ghana to round off a successful year.

Captain Leah Williamson returns to the squad for the first time since Euro 2025. She is joined by several others from last summer's squad, including Chelsea's Hannah Hampton and Lauren James and Manchester City's Alex Greenwood who missed the previous camp through injury.

Notable absentees include Manchester United's Ella Toone, sidelined with a hip injury, and Arsenal's Beth Mead who is recovering from a fractured shin.

London City Lionesses forward Freya Godfrey retains her place in the squad after an impressive Women's Super League campaign, while her teammate defender Poppy Pattinson has earned her first senior call-up for England. Both could make their senior debuts during this window.

After Tuesday's fixture, England host 16th-ranked Iceland at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on Saturday 7 March.

Wiegman’s side will be relieved not to face Spain, who they defeated on penalties in the Euro 2025 final, until the next international window in April.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Ukraine 0-3 England

A comfortable victory to ease the Lionesses into their World Cup qualification campaign.