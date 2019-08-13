Tom’s the toast of his team-mates after breaking his Millwall duck

Tom Bradshaw was given a standing ovation by Millwall’s staff and players after ending his nightmare year by scoring in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at West Brom.

The 27-year-old striker had not netted since his record £1.25million move from Barnsley in January after initially joining the club on loan last August.

Since then the Wales international has come back from a serious knee injury but had not got off the mark for his new club until the equaliser at The Hawthorns.

Millwall came from behind to earn a trip to League Two Newport in the second round after Charlie Austin headed the Baggies ahead in the ninth minute.

Bradshaw levelled in the 28th minute with another header before Aiden O’Brien scrambled in the winner 10 minutes after half-time.

Millwall manager Neil Harris said: “I’ll let you into a little secret – all the players and staff gave Tom Bradshaw a standing ovation afterwards.

“I don’t always single out individuals, but Tom got his ovation because it’s not just his first goal for the club, which as a centre-forward I know myself, it’s after the injury he sustained – which is key.

“He’s still not 100 per cent match-fit or as sharp as he can be or will be, but he’s a tremendous finisher and he showed that with the goal and the positions he got himself in. He was embarrassed by it but we were all so pleased for him.”

Austin nodded home after Grady Diangana’s blistering angled shot was spilled by goalkeeper Luke Steele, formerly of West Brom.

But the Baggies will be far more concerned about their defending at set-pieces after conceding three to Millwall in as many days.

Bradshaw headed home a Jiri Skalak free-kick and O’Brien pounced after Skalak’s corner was allowed to bounce and hit Murray Wallace on the thigh.

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic said: “We are disappointed big-time.

“That’s three goals we’ve conceded against them in two matches to set-pieces. We can’t concede these kind of goals.

“We have to defend better. Set-pieces are vital in this league. This is basic stuff.”