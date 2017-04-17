Ton-up Ronaldo and mercurial Griezmann gunning for Madrid glory - Champions League in Opta numbers

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have contested two of the past three Champions League finals and the capital clubs are once again primed to progress to the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's Atletico hold a 1-0 lead over Premier League champions Leicester City after Antoine Griezmann was unsurprisingly their match-winner at the Vicente Calderon last week – earning and dispatching a controversial first-half penalty.

A contrasting spot-kick, with Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal blazing wastefully over, gave Real Madrid a sniff of turning around their match at the Allianz Arena.

It was a chance that Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed emphatically as a second-half brace secured a 2-1 win and brought up 100 goals in European competition for the four-time Ballon d'Or winner.

But Leicester made it their business to overturn odds on their way to glory last season and already have a LaLiga scalp in the form of Sevilla from the last 16, while free-scoring striker Robert Lewandowski will return with the aim of firing a Bayern revival.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

100 – Ronaldo is the first player to reach this scoring landmark in UEFA competitions. In the knockout stages he averages 0.72 goals per game. Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is set to play his 100th game in the competition.

3 – He might have blotted his copy book with a woeful penalty, but Arturo Vidal has been responsible for Bayern's past three goals in the Champions League.

11 – None of Bayern's past 11 Champions League games have ended in a draw (W7 L4) since their last-16 match at Benfica last season finished 2-2.

6 – Bayern have reached their quarter-finals of the Champions League in each of the past six seasons. In the previous five they have gone on to at least the semi-finals.

34 – Real Madrid have not failed to score for their past 34 Champions League home games and have won 34 out of 40 at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2010-11 (D4 L2).

Leicester City v Atletico Madrid

10 – Leicester are the lowest-scoring side remaining in the Champions League this season, with 10 goals in nine games, and 50 per cent of their goals have come from set pieces.

8 – The Foxes are the eighth English side to reach the quarter-finals from the Premier League, a higher figure than for any other country.

52 – Antoine Griezmann has scored or assisted 52 per cent of Atletico's Champions League goals (12 goals, three assists) since last season.

7 – Atletico have won seven of their nine Champions League games this season – no side in the competition have collected more victories.

681 – England striker Jamie Vardy has one Champions League goal across 681 minutes of action.