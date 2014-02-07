Toni eyeing Juventus scalp with Hellas Verona

Verona will aim to boost their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League with a surprise victory over the reigning champions.

Andrea Mandorlini's men started the season with a 2-1 home win over Milan, and striker Toni - who played for Juventus between 2011 and 2012 - is delighted with the progress Verona have made following their return to the top flight.

"I'm happy for the team," he told Il Giornale. "We have 35 points and we are just lacking securing league survival.

"They are a nice group of players. It is possible for us to continue, to repeat the first round (of the season)."

Toni looks back on his time in Turin with fondness, despite admitting he failed to show his best form at Juventus.

"At Juve I had a bad injury to my knee," he added. "So I did not always play to my best, and I did not reach my potential, but I came away with complete satisfaction."

Former Fiorentina and Bayern Munich man Toni has scored 11 goals for Verona since joining on a free transfer in the close-season.