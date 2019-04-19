Tony Andreu wants to end loan spell at Hamilton with survival

Tony Andreu is determined to ensure Hamilton are still a Ladbrokes Premiership club by the time he returns to Coventry.

The French attacker is on loan from the midlands club for his second spell at Accies.

With five post-split fixtures remaining, the first of which is a home Lanarkshire derby against Motherwell on Saturday, Hamilton are four points ahead of St Mirren and seven in front of bottom side Dundee.

Andreu, who moved to English club Norwich from Hamilton in February 2015, is hoping to at least keep the status quo until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old said: “I know the club, I have played there and I want the club to stay in the Premiership. That is a big thing.

“For everybody, the players, you want to stay up. You want to have a good memory and it is really important.

“From a personal point of view you don’t want to be in a team that went down.

“I have really enjoyed it. The club is amazing, very friendly, and unfortunately we are in this relegation battle so it is not the easiest thing. But you try your best to keep them up.”

Andreu is adamant that he has not been looking at the fixtures to extrapolate how many points might be needed to ensure safety.

He said: “We have the best chance of the three.

“We are four points ahead and we know the more games we win it will be easier for us to stay up.

“We don’t think about the ratio (of wins), we just take one game at a time and the first one is Motherwell and that is the most important one at the moment.”