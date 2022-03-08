Tony Mowbray demands Blackburn show ruthless side after Millwall stalemate

Tony Mowbray challenged Blackburn to be more “ruthless” after they failed to turn dominance into three points in their 0-0 draw with Millwall.

Rovers dominated the in-form Lions, registering 12 shots and restricting the visitors to none, yet profligacy in front of goal from Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher and a superb Bartosz Bialkowski save from John Buckley meant that superiority was not converted into three points.

Rovers remain fourth but now have four teams behind them breathing down their necks. It is two wins in the last 10 and no goals in seven of their last eight games and Mowbray cut a frustrated figure after the game.

He said: “Performance, really good. Dominated. I don’t think they had a shot at our goal.

“We missed three amazing opportunities to score a goal. We dominated in all areas I think, against a team that have won five on the bounce and are dangerous.

“I thought we restricted them to nothing really, so we’re left really frustrated. We’ve said it, we have to be more ruthless.

“Chances came and the chances went. On another day it could have been 3-0 and I don’t think they would have complained.

“We’ve got two more opportunities at home over the next week to try and secure three points in those games. We have to keep believing.

“We have to keep going, keep the performance level where it is, keep the drive and the energy and all the positive things that were there on show tonight. And yet, we are left frustrated that we didn’t win a game we deserved to win.”

Millwall remain well in the play-off shake-up after extending their unbeaten run to six, with four clean sheets in that time, and Gary Rowett praised his depleted side’s “incredible commitment”.

He said: “Certainly content with the point. We knew it was going to be a difficult game, on the back of travelling up here previously and having a lot of games, expending an awful lot of energy with a really limited squad at the moment. We’ve got so many injuries.

“Blackburn started well, moved the ball really well but you could see we couldn’t quite get near enough.

“I couldn’t be critical of the players. They’ve given me absolutely everything in these last few games. Five wins and a draw at fourth-place Blackburn is no disgrace.

“I thought we defended really well, really resolutely. One chance first half, I think Gallagher, another half-chance second half and then a great save from Bart, probably the biggest moment of the game to get us a clean sheet and a point.

“It’s a really difficult period but the players are showing incredible commitment.”