Toon's Carver only focusing on Burnley tie

Pardew was granted permission to talk to Crystal Palace about their vacant managerial position on Monday, leaving Carver in charge of team affairs for Thursday's Premier League clash at St James' Park.

The 49-year-old has been linked with replacing Pardew should the latter take the reins at Selhurst Park, but insists he has not had time to think about making the step up.

Carver said it had been "carnage" trying to sort everything out in such a short space of time, but remains confident Newcastle will be ready.

"To be quite honest I can't answer that," he said when asked about the possibility of succeeding Pardew. "He's still the manager of the football club.

"I've not had a great deal of time to think about it. All I've got to do is go into the game and get a result against Burnley, that’s the most important thing

"It's quite a unique situation, [and] it's been pretty hectic. As soon as I knew he [Pardew] was in talks with them [Palace] I had to get my head around preparing the team for Burnley.

"That's all I've done, its been carnage actually, with two games in a short period it's quite difficult, I've had to delegate to ensure we are ready."

Carver remains unsure how long he will be in charge of first-team affairs, but did reveal plans had been put in place for this weekend's FA Cup clash with Leicester City.