Top-four finish out of this world - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri believes a top-four finish for Leicester City in the Premier League this season would be an incredible achievement.

The Italian insists stars Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez are going nowhere in January with their team sitting second in the table, level on points with leaders Arsenal.

Ranieri has refused to set targets other than avoiding relegation, but acknowledged just how incredible Leicester's campaign had been thus far.

"I think what we did is a miracle," he said.

"If we arrive in the top four it is not a miracle, it is something bigger – out of this galaxy.

"What we are doing is a miracle so far but you imagine if we continue it is something unbelievable. This is a crazy league this year."

Leicester are winless and scoreless in two league games after suffering a 1-0 loss to Liverpool and drawing 0-0 against Manchester City.

Ranieri, whose men host AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, said it was important to stay grounded.

"We made a fantastic half season, it is unbelievable what we are doing but now we must continue this way. We must stay calm and continue to do our job," he said.

"Of course we are very happy when a lot of people are saying Leicester can be top of the league at the end of the season.

"Last season a lot of people said Leicester is dead and is relegated - so it is important to stay calm and continue to fight."