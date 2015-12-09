Top spot the goal for Soldado and Villarreal

Striker Roberto Soldado is keen to end Villarreal's poor recent record on the road with a win against Viktoria Plzen that will ensure them first place in Group E.

Villarreal have won just one of their last six away games in all competitions - a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Minsk last month - and will be assured of top spot with victory in the Czech Republic.

Qualification for the last 32 is already guaranteed but, with Rapid Vienna also in the running for first place, Soldado says Villarreal must finish with a flourish on Thursday.

"It's a competition where we want to be go through as group winners and therefore we have to win," he told a news conference.

"[It is] something that recently we've not been managing to do away from home.

"I'm happy with the victory we got [against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday], it has given a shot of confidence and calm. Getting back to winning ways was important.

"We needed the three points because we were in a difficult run and even more so considering how we were playing at home.

"We also have to improve our results away from home. We're finding it tough to pick up points away from El Madrigal."