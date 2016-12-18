Top spot 'most important' for Ancelotti after narrow Bayern win

Carlo Ancelotti insisted Bayern Munich returning to return to the top of the Bundesliga was more important than the performance in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Darmstadt on Sunday.

The reigning champions scraped the three points against the division's bottom side and were well below their best, Douglas Costa's stunning winner finally separating the teams in the 71st minute.

Despite the indifferent performance, victory was enough to reclaim top spot from RB Leipzig – their next opponents on Wednesday – on goal difference and Ancelotti was left satisfied.

"It was a difficult game, Darmstadt defended very well," he said. "We did not play fast enough in the first half. In the second, it was a bit better.

"In the end, it is most important to win and be on top again. I am satisfied with that.

"But we can play better, faster. On Wednesday against Leipzig, we will give our best and try to win."

Bayern defender Mats Hummels added that the game played out just as he expected, given Darmstadt's dogged style.

"It was not easy playing against aggressive, defensive opponents," the Germany international said. "This is just the way it is at Darmstadt - I have never seen a team win here playing magical football.

"Here, you fight and you work hard. Our individual quality has decided the game today."