Toranzo did not lose toes - Huracan president

Huracan president Alejandro Nadur dismissed reports midfielder Patricio Toranzo had his toes amputated after their team bus overturned in Venezuela on Wednesday.

The Argentinian outfit were making their way to the airport after competing in the Copa Libertadores qualifying stage in Caracas 24 hours earlier.

Huracan confirmed the brakes on the bus failed when travelling at over 120 kilometres an hour, causing the vehicle to overturn when the driver attempted to slow it down.

Initial reports from the team medic claimed Toranzo, 33, had four toes on his left foot amputated due to injuries sustained in the crash, but Nadur sought to clarify those reports are false.

"There has been no amputations," the president confirmed. "He has all his toes where his toes are meant to be.

"They just performed a surgical clean on him."

Diego Mendoza, 23, was also reported to be in hospital.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Football Federation (AFA) announced they have postponed Huracan's scheduled league clash against Tigres on Saturday.