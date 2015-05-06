Torino 0 Empoli 1: Padelli howler proves costly

Torino's hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League were dealt a big blow on Wednesday as Daniele Padelli's inexplicable own goal handed Empoli a 1-0 victory.

In the third minute of the Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico, goalkeeper Padelli received a pass from Emiliano Moretti and, in attempting to play the ball out to the right, succeeded only in sweeping it into his own net.

In a game rescheduled from May 4 to avoid the 66th anniversary of the Superga air disaster, Torino pressed hard for an equaliser with Fabio Quagliarella and Maxi Lopez both going close.

However, unlike Padelli, Empoli goalkeeper Luigi Sepe stood firm, meaning Torino remain four points behind fifth-placed Fiorentina while the visitors made certain of their Serie A status.