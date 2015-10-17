Torino 1 AC Milan 1: Baselli strike cancels out Bacca opener

Daniele Baselli cancelled out Carlos Bacca's opener to help Torino to a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in Saturday's Serie A encounter at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino.

Riccardo Montolivo and Giacomo Bonaventura threatened for Milan in the opening 45 minutes, yet both failed to break the deadlock as it remained all square at half-time.

The visitors would open the scoring after the interval, though, as substitute Bacca found the net after some fine work from Andrea Bertolacci.

Torino levelled the scoring just 10 minutes later, however, as Baselli beat Diego Lopez from inside the area.

Maxi Lopez got a fine chance to help the home side to victory, yet he failed to beat the Milan goalkeeper with eight more minutes on the clock.

Failure to see out the win will do Sinisa Mihajlovic's job prospects no good, amid sustained reports that Milan's hierarchy are already thinking of dispensing of his services.

Both sides struggled to impose themselves on the opening stages of the match. Montolivo was the first to try his luck in the 17th minute, but the Milan captain blasted his opportunistic shot over the crossbar.

Montolivo again looked dangerous shortly after when he went past Kamil Glik inside the area before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot, yet Daniele Padelli pulled off a fine save to deny the Italy international. Milan came close to opening the scoring at the half-hour mark.

Bonaventura stepped up to a free-kick just outside the left-hand side of the area, but the attacking midfielder was unfortunate to see his attempt hit the side netting.

Mihajlovic's men were awarded another free-kick in a dangerous position shortly before the break, yet Alex went for power rather than accuracy and hit his shot wide of the target.

Bonaventura had a penalty shout turned down at the hour mark, but Milan went ahead regardless just minutes later. Bertolacci went past his marker down the left and set up Bacca with an intelligent pass and the Colombia international found the top corner with a sublime finish.

The former Sevilla man nearly got a second just 60 seconds later, only to see his cheeky backheel cleared off the line by Glik.

Torino finally had their first shot of the game halfway through the second half, yet Daniele Baselli's long-range strike was deflected wide for a corner.

The hosts did restore parity in the 73rd minute after Baselli nicked the ball off team-mate Andrea Belotti before beating Diego Lopez at his near post.

Maxi Lopez should have gifted Torino the lead in the 82nd minute after a quick counterattack, only to see his low shot at the near post saved by his namesake in the visitors' goal as Mihajlovic clung on to a point that may do little to help his individual cause.