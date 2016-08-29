Torino interested in City outcast Hart

Torino have confirmed their interest in Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, but are keeping other options in mind should a transfer fail to materialise.

Hart is looking for a way out of the Etihad Stadium after being frozen out by new manager Pep Guardiola, with the transfer window set to imminently.

Sunderland and Everton are among the other clubs to have been linked with a move for Hart, but Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has set out his stall by revealing the club are in the market for a goalkeeper.

"The goalkeeper is an idea we wanted to follow," he is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia.

"If it's Hart, then good, otherwise we will certainly be doing something in the market for that role."

Daniele Padelli occupies Torino's number one shirt.