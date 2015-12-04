Toro Rosso confirm Ferrari engine and drivers for 2016

Toro Rosso have completed a deal to use a Ferrari engine for the 2016 Formula One season, with Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen staying on as drivers.

The team requested to end their deal with Renault this term after relations between Red Bull and Renault soured, with Toro Rosso now returning to the company which previously supplied their power units between 2007 and 2013.

However, with the agreement being struck so late, they will be using a 2015-specification engine in the STR11 car.

Sainz and Verstappen will remain in the driving seats for next season and team principal Franz Tost believes the combination puts them in a great position for the next campaign.

"It's great to be working with Ferrari again. We had a fruitful relationship in the past and I'm sure it won't take long for us all to be working together very well again," he said in a statement.

"It's true that time will be very tight for us to be ready for the first test, but we have the right team of people for this and I'm confident that together we will achieve a competitive package for next year – bring on 2016."

Toro Rosso accrued 67 points this season to finish seventh in the constructors' championship.