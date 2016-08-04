Toronto FC 1 Real Salt Lake 0: Ricketts seals home victory

Tosaint Ricketts struck the only goal of the game as Toronto FC picked up a vital 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake in Wednesday's MLS action.

Ricketts, in just his second MLS game, broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with an emphatic finish in Toronto.

The win sees Toronto move up into second in the Eastern Conference, three points behind leaders New York City but with a game in hand.

RSL almost took the lead inside two minutes but in a let off for Toronto, United States international Kyle Beckerman's header was directed wide of the goal.

Tsubasa Endoh set up Marco Delgado for Toronto's first proper chance on goal in the 26th minute, but the midfielder's shot did not trouble RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Toronto shot-stopper Alexander Bono produced a fine save to deny RSL on the break, before reigning MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco had a volley clear the crossbar just prior to half-time.

Jozy Altidore came on for Toronto 10 minutes into the second period, and he played a big part in Ricketts' goal 15 minutes later.

Altidore flicked on a header for Giovinco and the Italian held off a challenge from an RSL defender which played in Ricketts, with the 28-year-old finishing past the on-rushing Rimando for his first MLS goal.

RSL pushed late for an equaliser but to no avail, with Toronto holding on for the three points in front of their home fans at the BMO Field.