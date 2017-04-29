Toronto FC 2 Houston Dynamo 0: Altidore at the double for in-form MLS hosts

United States international Jozy Altidore scored twice as Toronto FC accounted for Houston Dynamo 2-0 in MLS on Friday.

Altidore's first-half brace ensured Toronto made it back-to-back wins in their last two home matches at BMO Field.

Italy international and former Juventus forward Sebastian Giovinco was the hero last week with his stunning two-goal effort against Chicago Fire but he turned provider for Altidore against visiting Houston.

Altidore opened the scoring in the 16th minute when the ex-Sunderland man side-footed Raheem Edwards' cross past Dynamo goalkeeper Joe Willis from close range.

Giovinco was in the thick of the action for Toronto's second goal 16 minutes later, completing a delightful combination move with Altidore.

Raheem – down the left-hand side – cut the ball back to Altidore, who played a one-two with Giovinco, before running on to a sublime pass over the top as he volleyed powerfully into the net.

Giovinco came close to scoring a goal of his own prior to half-time but Willis' fingertip save pushed the ball onto the post.

Toronto are fourth in the Eastern Conference, two points behind leaders Orlando City, while Houston are third in the west.