Torres agent: Striker staying

Torres has been the subject of reported interest from Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City, but the player’s representitive Jose Antonio Peton has revealed that the striker expects to stay at Anfield.

"For the moment, I can assure fans that Fernando will continue at Liverpool next season," he told Punto Radio.

"Everything is down to Liverpool's attitude but for the time being Fernando is happy at the club and has a good contract.

"Liverpool have not spoken to us about his future, so he is just concentrating on playing at the World Cup."

Keeping hold of Torres will be one of manager Rafa Benitez’s top priorities this summer, despite a season hit with injuries for the Spanish star.

The 26-year-old struggled to 22 Premier League appearances for the Reds but still managed an impressive 18 goals in Liverpool’s disappointing campaign.

A significant improvement on this season’s performance remains the key objective, but with an exodus of stars set to leave the club this summer Benitez has his work firmly cut out.

Yossi Benayoun and Javier Mascherano have both been linked with moves to join Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, while defender Fabio Aurelio will definitely be leaving on a free transfer.

Despite the club’s worrying financial situation Benitez will do whatever it takes to hold onto his prize assets, which now includes securing the future of his talisman up front.

But whilst Peton’s words will provide some comfort for Liverpool fans they are by no means guarantees of Torres’ future at Anfield.



By Joe Brewin

