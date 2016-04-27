Torres: This is for the Atletico supporters

Fernando Torres dedicated Atletico Madrid's "fantastic" Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday to the club's supporters.

Atletico will take a 1-0 advantage into next week's return leg at the Allianz Arena courtesy of Saul Niguez's sensational solo effort in the first half.

Diego Simeone's side put in a typically robust performance to keep a clean sheet against the defending Bundesliga champions at a raucous Vicente Calderon.

Torres said the win was for the fans and praised team-mate Saul for his spectacular goal.

"It has been a fantastic night of joy for the Atletico fans," the Spaniard told beIN Sport.

"We have to keep suffering, fighting and wrestling against a team that is at a level not many are.

"We want the fans to keep enjoying this, because this is for them.

"The result is in our favour after the first leg of the tie and now we go into what's next.

"Saul is spectacular. He had a great first half and scored a golazo. He has left the game playing how we wanted."

Torres had a great chance to make it 2-0 with 15 minutes to go, but his effort crashed against the post.

"We could have gone into the return leg with a bigger advantage and that's a shame," he said.