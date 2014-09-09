Torres desperate to impress, says Albertazzi

Torres signed a two-year loan deal at Milan last month as he attempts to rectify a career that stalled at Chelsea.

The 30-year-old striker is set to make his debut against Parma on Sunday and Albertazzi said he is determined to impress.

"I see Torres is already fired up," Albertazzi told Milan Channel.

"You can tell he moves with grit and hunger on the training pitch.

"We are working hard ahead of the game with Parma, following coach Inzaghi and his staff's indications.

"Parma are a very good side who will be even more eager to prove a point after starting the season with a defeat against Cesena.

"So we must match them in terms of determination."

Milan started the Serie A season with a 3-1 home win over Lazio last month.